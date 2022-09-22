iHeartRadio
Boil-water advisory issued for Dorval, part of Saint-Laurent


Montreal issued a boil-water advisory for Dorval and a part of the Saint-Laurent borough on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Source: Pixabay)

The City of Montreal has issued a boil-water advisory for three areas on the island: Dorval, the Town of Dorval Island, and a small part of the Saint-Laurent borough.

Issued Thursday afternoon, the advisory affects the area southwest of Highway 13, near the Montreal airport.

Residents must boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it or brushing their teeth with it.

Unboiled tap water may still be used for hygiene or household purposes, according to the city.

More information on the advisory is available on the city's website.

