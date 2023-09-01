iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Boil water advisory issued for Longueuil, Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville


image.jpg

A boil water advisory has been issued for Longueuil, Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville due to E. coli bacteria in the water system.

The City of Longueuil made the announcement Friday afternoon, saying the notice affected the boroughs of Saint-Hubert and Vieux-Longueuil, as well as the towns of Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville.

“This measure is necessary following laboratory test results showing the presence of E. coli bacteria in the water supply system,” it said in a press release.

Residents are urged to use only tap water that has been boiled for one minute or bottled water.

Ice cubes, drinks, and food prepared on Thursday or Friday with unboiled tap water should be discarded.

The city says tap water can still be used directly to bathe or wash dishes in hot water with detergent, adding dishwashers should be set at the hottest cycle.

The City of Longueuil said it was “currently taking all available measures to determine the source of the problem and to correct it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 1, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*