Boil water advisory lifted for Pierrefonds-Roxboro region

The boil-water advisory is lifted for the entire West Island sector, including the Pierrefonds-Roxboro region, it was annouced Aug. 21.

Officials say water samples analyzed over the past two days passed inspection, and that the water is now safe for consumption.

Although the advisory was lifted in Dollard-des-Ormeaux yesterday, Pierrefonds-Roxboro residets have had to boil their water for an extra day.

UNINFORMED RESIDENTS

The advisory began on Aug. 11, when contaminants seeped through a crack in the Dollard-des-Ormeaux reservoir, which was undergoing renovations.

But some residents told CTV they were unaware the advisory existed in the first place.

"There's nothing on the condo buildings, no notices," said one man in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, adding, "With technology, there's no excuse not to contact people."

"The communication for this crisis has failed us from Montreal," said Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough mayor Jim Beis, pointing out that the reservoir is the City of Montreal's jurisdiction.

Even now, with the advisory lifted, some residents feel they were left in the dark.