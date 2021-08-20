Boil water advisory lifted in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, continues in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

The boil-water advisory that has been in effect for over a week in Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Dollard-des-Ormeaux is being lifted, partially.

Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO) residents no longer need to bring their tap water to a boil before drinking it.

Some Pierrefonds-Roxboro residents will need to continue, however.

Residents can view this map to see if they live in the affected area.

“The analyses of water samples for a sector of Pierrefonds-Roxboro are continuing in order to obtain two consecutive days of compliant results,” read a statement from the City of Montreal.

“Residents affected by the boil water advisory should boil water for at least 1 minute before consuming it or using it for brushing their teeth.”

Unboiled water can, however, be used for “hygiene care or other domestic purposes.”

There is no scheduled end date for the advisory.