Boil-water advisory remains in effect for parts of the West Island

A boil-water advisory is still in effect for parts of Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Dollard-des-Ormeaux, it was announced by Montreal’s Water Department on Monday.

The advisory was put in place on Aug. 11, and samples taken on Aug. 15 have confirmed the presence of certain bacterias in the water supply.

The city says daily samples are being taken in the affected areas. To lift the advisory, samples must demonstrate the absence of contamination for over two consecutive days.

Residents of Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Dollard-des-Ormeaux should “boil your tap water at a full boil for at least 1 minute” before consumption, according to the advisory.

Residents can click on this map to determine whether the advisory applies to them.

