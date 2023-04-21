Boisbriand condo owners might be forced to abandon homes due to defects

Some 162 condominium owners in the Montreal-area suburb of Boisbriand will most likely have to abandon their homes because of major building defects.

Built less than 15 years ago, the 27 sixplexes were built with severe defects and flawed design, according to the condo association connected to the complex.

The issues have allowed water to seep into the structures and cause serious mould problems.

Repairing the issue would cost each condo owner about $480,000 – or they could sell the land for about $60,000 each, but they would still be required to pay what they owe on their mortgages.



"It doesn't matter if it’s $480,000 or if it’s $300,000, nobody has that kind of money anyway,” said Davone Phongsa, an administrator with the condo association.



Edouard Safi’s condo is literally crumbling. He, his wife and nine-year-old daughter have not been able to live in it for the past year.

"I feel like I have two hands choking me. I’m not sure how much more I can still hang on or handle, you know?" he said.

Safi is paying $2,000 per month in mortgage payments and condo fees for that home, plus another $2,000 per month in rent for another place.

"I need any penny I can get. I wouldn’t wish this to anybody," he said.

Ther condo association is suing the builder, Construction Nomade, and the architects and engineers who approved the plan, but that could take years to settle.



"He might have some insurance that are still covering his build from way back when that we’re going to see but it looks bleak for us right now," said Phongsa.



It's taking a mental toll in addition to the financial toll, said one condo owner.

"I think a lot of people are very stressed, very depressed. A lot of people have suicidal thoughts, and a lot of people are leaving. Some people are saying. I think it's just really hard for everyone," said one condo owner, Laurie Periard. "I know that there are families where they've been out of their home for one year, and I think it's very hard for them, so I just hope everybody is okay. And I hope the government is listening, because we're not the first ones with that situation, and we're not going to be the last ones."



This is a developing story and will be updated.