Bojan scores in the 74th, Montreal Impact beat Crew 2-1

Columbus Crewg oalkeeper Andrew Tarbell dives to the right as a Montreal Impact shot gets past, but hits the post during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Bojan scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute to help the Montreal Impact beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Montreal Impact (6-8-2) have won two straight after a four-match losing streak. The Crew (9-3-4) are winless in their last three matches.

Bojan beat goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner for his second goal of the season.

Bojan nearly scored in the the 24th minute. He fired a shot that hit the crossbar. The ball deflected to Lassi Lappalainen, whose header attempt hit a defender, but Lappalainen scored off the deflection.

Gyasi Zarde, who leads the Crew with 10 goals, scored from a cross that deflected off his head and bounced into the net from close range in the 45th.

- This report by The Associated Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020.

