Bolt of lightning causes home to burst into flames on South Shore of Montreal

A thunderstorm that wiped power out of 12,000 homes in the Lanaudiere region on Friday also caused commotion on Montreal’s South Shore.

A bolt of lightning hit a tree in the backyard of a Saint-Lambert home, travelled along the clothes line towards the back door and caused part of the house to burst into flames.

The family attempted control the fire on their own but eventually turned to the Longueuil fire department for help. 

Watch Emily Campbell’s report above.

