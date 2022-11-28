iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Bomb threat at high school northeast of Montreal deemed 'unfounded'


Repentigny police file photo. SOURCE: SPVR/Facebook

An apparent bomb threat that forced the evacuation of a high school northeast of Montreal was "unfounded," according to the local school service centre.

The École secondaire Jean-Baptiste Meilleur on Iberville Boulevard in Repentigny, Que., at the northeast tip of Montreal, was evacuated during the afternoon.

Classes and meetings at the school were cancelled as a result of the incident as local police secured the scene, according to a message posted on the website of the Centre services scolaire des Affluents.

"Following checks by the Repentigny police department, they confirmed that the entire premises were safe," read an update on the website Monday evening.

The school, as well as the adjacent adult high school, a vocational training centre, and the administration office of the school service centre, are all expected to reopen Tuesday at regular hours.

The incident marked the fourth police operation at a Quebec educational institution in recent weeks.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*