Bombardier announces the elimination of 1,600 positions and end of the Learjet

Bombardier will reduce its workforce by 1,600 positions, a measure the company deems necessary to rebuild itself as it continues to weather the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Quebec-based company also announced Thursday that it will end production of Learjet aircraft later this year to focus on its more profitable Challenger and Global lines of aircraft and accelerate the expansion of its service activities to the customer base.

These cuts, along with the completion of previously announced restructuring measures and the divestiture of the electrical wiring interconnection system business in Queretaro, Mexico, are expected to bring the company's global workforce to approximately 13,000 by the end of the year, notes Bombardier in a news release.

Bombardier President and CEO Eric Martel said downsizing "is always very difficult" and the company regrets "seeing dedicated and talented employees leaving the company regardless of their reason."

Bombardier also says it will continue to provide full support for the Learjet aircraft fleet over the long term. It is launching the Learjet Racer remanufacturing program for the Learjet 40 and Learjet 45 aircraft, which will be delivered through the service center located in Wichita, Kansas.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021.