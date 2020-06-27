Bombardier at fault for extraordinary crash that killed a truck driver

A Bombardier tanker truck's “poor mechanical condition” is to blame for the fatal vehicle pileup on the Metropolitan Expressway that sparked a massive fire and took the life of truck driver Gilbert Prince in 2016, according to a Commission des transports Quebec (CTQ) report.

Quebec sued Bombardier in August 2019 after a Quebec workplace health and safety board (CNESST) report found Bombardier’s fuel truck stopped abruptly on the highway because an emergency brake was triggered when a door on the truck was left open.

The resulting pileup involving at least three trucks sparked a fire that killed the 59-year-old Prince, who was pinned inside his 18-wheeler’s cab.