Bombardier inks $450 million deal for 10 business jets

Bombardier's C-Series commercial jet takes off on its first flight on Monday, Sept. 16, 2013 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Ryan Remiorz)

Bombardier has a signed a contract worth $451.8 million USD to deliver 10 business jets, the largest order of the year for the company to date for this type of aircraft, the company said on Wednesday.

The request comes from an existing customer whose identity was not revealed.

Bombardier did not specify the specifics of the order.

In a statement, the company said they are aiming to provide business jets that are at the forefront of their class.

“Our portfolio ideally responds to the growing interest in private aviation, with spacious, high-performance aircraft designed to provide the best possible passenger experience in terms of convenience, comfort and smooth flying,” said CEO and President Eric Martel. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 30, 2021. 

