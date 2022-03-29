Bombardier marks milestone with delivery of its 100th Global 7500

Bombardier's Global 7500 program has reached a symbolic milestone with the delivery of its 100th aircraft. The Montreal-based business jet manufacturer held an event at its Dorval facility on Tuesday with customer VistaJet to mark the milestone.

The event was an opportunity for Bombardier to promote the progress of its strategy, which since 2020 focuses solely on business jets. In a press briefing, president and CEO Éric Martel noted that all aircraft delivered by Bombardier are profitable.

In late February, the company reiterated its intention to reach annual revenues of US$7.5 billion by 2025 in a presentation to investors.

Bombardier began developing the Global family in 1993 with the Global Express business jet, which entered service in 1999. The Global 7500 program, meanwhile, was launched in 2010. The first deliveries took place in December 2018.

In December, the company held a similar event to mark the delivery of its 1,000th Global family aircraft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 29, 2022.