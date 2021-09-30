Bombardier receives order for 20 Challenger 3500 Aircraft

Bombardier announced Thursday it has received an order for 20 of its new Challenger 3500 business jets, worth a total of US$534 million, based on current prices.

The company says the order, which was from a customer who wishes to remain confidential, is its largest this year.

The Challenger 3500 business jet was first unveiled on Sept. 14.

It is an evolved version of the Challenger 350 mid-size business jet and includes a redesigned interior, as well as a voice-activated cabin, wireless chargers and new 4K displays.

Bombardier says the new aircraft is expected to enter service in the second half of 2022.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 30, 2021.