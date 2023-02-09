iHeartRadio
Bombardier reports US$241M fourth-quarter profit, revenue up from year ago


A Bombardier plant is seen in Montreal on Thursday, February 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Bombardier says it earned a fourth-quarter profit of US$241 million, up from US$238 million in the same quarter last year.

The aircraft maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to US$2.40 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from US$2.34 per diluted share in the last three months of 2021.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$2.7 billion, up from US$1.8 billion a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Bombardier says it earned US$2.09 per diluted share in its fourth quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 74 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

In its outlook for 2023, the company says it expects revenue to top US$7.6 billion for the year compared with US$6.9 billion in 2022.

Aircraft deliveries for 2023 are expected to be more than 138 units compared with 123 in 2022.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 9, 2023

