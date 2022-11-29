iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Bombardier says NetJets places firm order for four Global 8000 aircraft


image.jpg

Bombardier says NetJets has placed a firm order for four Global 8000 aircraft and will be the fleet launch customer for the jets.

The order is valued at US$312 million based on list prices.

Bombardier says NetJets will operate a fleet of 24 Global 8000 aircraft, which includes the new firm order, eight conversions of Bombardier aircraft previously ordered and aircraft already on order or in service.

The Montreal-based company launched the Global 8000 earlier this year as its newest long-range business jet.

Bombardier CEO Eric Martel says NetJets' experience and expertise make them the ideal partner to unlock the full potential of the aircraft.

NetJets offers shared ownership, lease and jet card options, aircraft management, private jet chartering, brokerage and acquisition services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 29, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*