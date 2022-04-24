Bombardier union members reject management offer, threaten strike action

Unionized Bombardier Aerospace employees in the Montreal area rejected the latest management offer by 99.6 per cent in a vote held Sunday morning at a general assembly at the Palais des congrès.

The bargaining committee for workers represented by Local 712 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) recommended rejecting the offer.

According to a news release issued by the IAMAW, it is the wage offers that are not good enough for the workers. Bombardier is offering wage increases of 2.5 per cent for the first year and 2.25 per cent for the final two years of a three-year collective agreement.

As a result of the refusal, union members gave their representatives a strike mandate with a 98.8 per cent support rate.

Local 712 (IAMAW) represents 1,800 Bombardier Aerospace workers in the Montreal area.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 24, 2022.