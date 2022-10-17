iHeartRadio
Bombardier unveils new executive cabins with cloud chairs


Bombardier's new executive cabins include cloud chairs and other comfort amenities for those looking to fly in style. SOURCE: Bombardier

Bombardier has announced a cosmetic change to its Global 7500 and Global 8000 aircraft by redesigning their cabin interiors.

The Quebec-based business jet maker unveiled the new design Monday at a National Business Aviation Association conference in Orlando, Florida.

The new "Executive Cabin" features three 12-foot-long (3.65-metre) work areas, each with an office, a meeting room and an enclosed space for confidential discussions or rest. The spaces will include "Cloud" chairs developed by the Bombardier team and lighting designed to help cope with jet lag.

Bombardier says the cost of the cabin design refresh was included in the Global 8000 launch costs, announced in May.

Last year, Bombardier unveiled an updated cabin design for its Challenger 350 aircraft, which is known as the Challenger 3500.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 17, 2022.

