Booster shots: 55 to 59-year-olds eligible starting Tuesday

Quebecers aged 55 and up will be eligible for their booster shots as of Tuesday, Jan. 4.

To be eligible, patients must have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least three months prior.

Appointments can be made on the Clic Santé website.

Getting a booster is not mandatory, but it is strongly encouraged by public health.

Data suggests that a third dose increases protection against new variants, such as the highly contagious Omicron variant, which is rapidly spreading across the province.

As of Tuesday, those eligible for a third jab will include those aged 55 and up, healthcare workers and caregivers, immunocompromised people, those with certain health conditions and pregnant individuals of any age.

On Monday the province reported 15,293 new COVID-19 cases, with active cases surpassing 100,000.

Of those eligible for a third dose, 17 per cent of Quebecers have received it, it was also reported Monday.