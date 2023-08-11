Boot fragments found during search for unmarked graves at former Royal Victoria Hospital

The search for unmarked graves at the old grounds of the Royal Victoria Hospital has unearthed several objects.

Excavations are ongoing to find potential unmarked graves belonging to Indigenous children. However, with the discovery of these objects, one government body is calling for caution.

Boot fragments were found in soil at the former hospital site two weeks ago.

According to the provincial department in charge of infrastructure, the Société québécoise des infrastructures (SQI), objects like this are not usually preserved.

But given the delicate nature of the case, the boot fragment is being kept in a laboratory.

A group of Indigenous elders, the Mohawk Mothers, believes the remains of Indigenous children are on the site.

They believe the children died due to mind-control experiments at the Allan Memorial Institute in the 1950s and 60s.

In April, the Mohawk Mothers reached a deal with McGill University to search for unmarked graves. They believe the leather boot can be drawn back to that period.

"There was something there. That's how we feel," said Kahentinetha, who goes by a single name.

But they're concerned because the group claims the examination of the boot was not done by a forensic analyst, going against an agreement made in court.

"What we want to do is enforce the agreement, but we're having a lot of problems right now," said Kahentinetha.

In a statement emailed to CTV News, a university spokesperson wrote, "McGill has been working alongside the SQI to ensure that all terms of the Settlement Agreement reached with the (Mohawk Mothers) and other parties are respected."

"The archeological excavations at the site are following all appropriate protocols in line with the terms of the Settlement Agreement."

According to the SQI, the boot was found two metres into the ground with other common everyday objects from the first half of the 20th century, including fragments of clay pipes and ceramic tiles.

The SQI says a dress made of polyester and manufactured in China was also found, typical of the 1990s.

This comes after three cadaver dogs discovered evidence of human remains in June.

The government agency says, "We must remain cautious and avoid making hasty correlations."