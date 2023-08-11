iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Boot fragments found during search for unmarked graves at former Royal Victoria Hospital


image.jpg

The search for unmarked graves at the old grounds of the Royal Victoria Hospital has unearthed several objects.

Excavations are ongoing to find potential unmarked graves belonging to Indigenous children. However, with the discovery of these objects, one government body is calling for caution.

Boot fragments were found in soil at the former hospital site two weeks ago.

According to the provincial department in charge of infrastructure, the Société québécoise des infrastructures (SQI), objects like this are not usually preserved.

But given the delicate nature of the case, the boot fragment is being kept in a laboratory.

A group of Indigenous elders, the Mohawk Mothers, believes the remains of Indigenous children are on the site.

They believe the children died due to mind-control experiments at the Allan Memorial Institute in the 1950s and 60s.

In April, the Mohawk Mothers reached a deal with McGill University to search for unmarked graves. They believe the leather boot can be drawn back to that period.

"There was something there. That's how we feel," said Kahentinetha, who goes by a single name.

But they're concerned because the group claims the examination of the boot was not done by a forensic analyst, going against an agreement made in court.

"What we want to do is enforce the agreement, but we're having a lot of problems right now," said Kahentinetha.

In a statement emailed to CTV News, a university spokesperson wrote, "McGill has been working alongside the SQI to ensure that all terms of the Settlement Agreement reached with the (Mohawk Mothers) and other parties are respected."

"The archeological excavations at the site are following all appropriate protocols in line with the terms of the Settlement Agreement."

According to the SQI, the boot was found two metres into the ground with other common everyday objects from the first half of the 20th century, including fragments of clay pipes and ceramic tiles.

The SQI says a dress made of polyester and manufactured in China was also found, typical of the 1990s.

This comes after three cadaver dogs discovered evidence of human remains in June.

The government agency says, "We must remain cautious and avoid making hasty correlations."

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*