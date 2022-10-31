iHeartRadio
Borough and local organizations step up to help victims of St. Henri apartment fire


image.jpg

The Southwest borough office in Montreal along with the city's health and social services centre (CIUSSS) are teaming up with local aid organizations to assist those families left without a home after the devastating apartment fire in St. Henri.

The overnight fire just over a week ago on Saint-Jacques and Sainte-Marguerite streets destroyed 32 apartments, 21 of which were occupied.

Seven households required assistance from the Red Cross.

The following is how those who want to help can do so:

"Firstly, I would like to offer my sympathies to all those affected by this terrible tragedy. We support and encourage this citizen's initiative in solidarity with the residents of the Southwest," said Borough Mayor Benoit Dorais in a release. "It is an appeal to the generosity of the community to help those whose lives have been turned upside down. We thank our partners for their ongoing commitment and their contribution to the well-being of the population."

[Collecte de dons] En collaboration avec le CIUSSS et des organismes locaux, nous organisons une collecte de dons pour les sinistré.e.s qui ont tout perdu lors d'un incendie à Saint-Henri. Les dons en argent sont acceptés.
info : https://t.co/cFZIbOGFQ8 pic.twitter.com/Uek346ujHu

— Le Sud-Ouest (@SO_MTL) October 31, 2022

All surplus clothing donations will be redistributed to local community organizations, the release says.  

