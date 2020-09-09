Borough council votes to remove controversial bike path in NDG ahead of schedule
A controversial bike path on Terrebonne Street in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood is coming down. Borough council voted to remove the bike lanes Tuesday night, weeks ahead of the planned end to the pilot project.
Cote-des-Neiges-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery was disappointed by the decision.
"I loved watching the kids riding to school and laughing and riding with their parents," said Montgomery.
The bike path was part of a list of emergency measures put in place by the borough during the pandemic. There was no public consultation and residents say they received no information.
