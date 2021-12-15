iHeartRadio
Boston Bruins centre Bergeron is the latest NHL star to be placed in COVID protocol

image.jpg

Boston Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron is the latest NHL star to enter the league's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Wednesday.

More than 130 players have been added to the league's protocol list this season, including two dozen in the last two days.

Bergeron's teammate Brad Marchand was added to the list on Tuesday.

Boston defeated the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Saturday in Calgary. The Flames are dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak with as many as nine players and a staff member sidelined, which has resulted in three games being postponed.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2021.

