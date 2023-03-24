iHeartRadio
Boston forward A.J. Greer suspended one game for cross-checking on Mike Hoffman


Boston Bruins left wing A.J. Greer (10) and Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Wilfredo Lee

Boston Bruins winger A.J. Greer has been suspended one game for cross-checking Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman in the face, the NHL's department of player safety announced Friday.

The incident late in Thursday's first period occurred prior to a faceoff after the players slashed each other's sticks.

Greer then proceeded to forcefully cross-check Hoffman up high.

Mike Hoffman comments on A.J. Greer’s one-game suspension

��: @MHoffy68 pic.twitter.com/2lTiFYaqq2

— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 25, 2023

The Bruins forward was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct.

Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, Greer will forfeit US$4,121.62 in salary.

The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2023. 

