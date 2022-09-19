iHeartRadio
Boulet wants 'modern legislation' to protect youth in labour market

Jean Boulet, Immigration minister in Quebec City, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

While youth work has become widespread due to the labour shortage, outgoing Minister of Labour and Employment Jean Boulet is not ruling out legislating on the matter, if the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) returns to power after the October election. 

The CAQ candidate and incumbent minister says he wants Quebec to have "the most modern and adequate legislation to protect children" in the field of labour.

The candidate in Trois-Rivières participated in a debate on Monday in Montreal on the labour shortage with four other candidates from the Liberal Party, the Parti Québécois, Québec solidaire and the Conservative Party.

Some people reported having seen young people of 12 and 13 years old working or being offered a job, given the scarcity of labour. 

The minister reminded the audience that there are rules and standards regarding the work of young people who are at school age.

Questioned after the debate, Boulet said he had received a report from the Advisory Committee on Labour and Manpower on the issue and intends to continue the consultation if he is elected and takes office.

And he "does not rule out" passing legislation on the issue, if necessary.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 19, 2022. 

