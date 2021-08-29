Boxer sent to hospital with convulsions after fight with Quebec fighter Marie-Pier Houle

Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata began convulsing and was taken to hospital after losing a match to Quebec fighter Marie-Pier Houle in the preliminaries of the Groupe Yvon Michel gala featuring Kim Clavel on Saturday night at IGA stadium.

The K-O came with just seconds left in the fourth round. Houle (4-0-1, 2 K-O) cornered Zapata (2-4) before delivering a final right hook, knocking out Zapata's mouthguard.

The ref stepped between the fighters, and Zapata went into convulsions. The on-site medical team rushed to her side.

She was carried out of the ring on a stretcher.

Her current condition is unknown, however Houle's manager Yvon Michel told La Presse he was notified that "the news is not good."

“All I can say is that the situation is critical. The situation is serious."

Watch the final moments of the match on RDS

Match recap

The Terrebonne fighter established her dominance in the ring as early as the first round, forcing Zapata to keep a distance.

That dominance carried into the second round, with Houle maintaining control of the ring, often confining Zapata to the ropes.

Earlier in the day, heavyweight Alexis Barrière (3-0, 3 K-O) brought down Angel Gabriel Barron (1-2, 1 K-O)

Confident jabs, efficient back hands, and strong hooks from Barrière could not be matched by Barron – who was brought to the mat in the first round by a left to the liver.

Barrière’s victory was called in the second after Barron made a second visit to the mat.

Strong beginnings

The evening was kicked off by the professional debut of light heavyweight Petar Gavrilovic (1-0), who turned to boxing for lack of opportunities in mixed martial arts.

The Mexican Ruben Mejia (1-6-1) provided solid opposition, but New Era fighter Gavrilovic won by unanimous decision. All three judges handed cards 39-37.

Samuel Lajoie (1-0, 1 K-O) also won his first professional fight.

After showing Patrick Lafleur (1-4-1, 1 K-O) the floor in the first round, the Saint-Hyacinthe welterweight returned in the second.

He trapped his opponent in the red corner before pounding him with blows, prompting the referee to intervene 1:07 mark.

-- This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Aug. 29, 2021.