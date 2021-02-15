Boxers Mathieu Germain and Steve Claggett set for rematch in Quebec City

Mathieu Germain and Steve Claggett will be back in the ring on April 17 for a boxing gala organized by Eye of the Tiger Management. The fight night, which also features David Lemieux and Simon Kean, will take place at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City.

Germain (18-2-1, 8 KOs) and Claggett (29-6-2, 19 KOs) will face each other for the second time in less than three years. Their last fight ended in a controversial draw in January 2019.

EOTTM president Camille Estephan said the Germain-Claggett clash gave rise to many "sparks" and was the fight of the year in Canada in 2019.

Fans can also expect to see a showdown at the gala between two undefeated fighters, Artem Oganesyan (12-0-0, 10 KOs) and Josh Wagner (7-0-0, 5 KOs).

Alexandre Gaumont, one of EOTTM's new recruits, will also make his professional debut against Mikhail Miller (3-4-1). Gaumont has won more than 80 per cent of his amateur victories with a knockout.

In women's boxing, Bree Howling (2-0-0) will face veteran Erika Jeanette Hernandez (5-6-1). The evening will kick off with the Quebecers Kenny Cherry (2-4-0, 1 K.-O.) and Mathieu Duguay (0-1-0).

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021.