Boy, 15, dies after collision between scooter and vehicle in Sherbrooke, Que.

FILE PHOTO -- Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

Police in Sherbrooke, Que. are investigating whether or not alcohol was a factor in a fatal collision that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy whose scooter was struck by a vehicle late Thursday evening. 

According to preliminary information, the teen did not make a mandatory stop at the intersection of Victoria Street and Portland Boulevard before the collision, said the Sherbrooke Police Service in a news release.

The driver of the scooter was sent to hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved suffered minor injuries.

An investigator and a forensic identification technician were called to the scene. Witnesses were also interviewed by police.  

"Alcohol may have been involved, but the investigation is ongoing," said the Sherbrooke Police Service.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 22, 2022. 

