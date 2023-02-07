Boy, 16, fatally struck in Laval parking lot by snow loader

A 16-year-old boy has died after being struck by a snow clearing truck in the parking lot of Les Galeries Laval on Monday night.

Laval police (SPL) responded to a 911 call at 9:20 p.m. reporting an accident involving a heavy truck and a pedestrian at 1545 Le Corbusier Boulevard.

The SPL said a heavy loader with a snow shovel attached to the front, which was loading snow struck a pedestrian.

"The victim was a 16-year-old male employee of one of the businesses, who was carrying out a task as part of his job," said police spokesperson Erika Landry. "Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was treated for nervous shock."



The teen was working at the IGA grocery store, the owners confirmed.



The driver, a 49-year-old man, didn't see the teenager in the parking lot, said Landry.

A perimeter was set up to analyze the scene and was lifted at 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

An SPL collision investigation team is analyzing the file along with a forensic identification squad.

The driver and witnesses will be interviewed when possible, and surveillance video will be analyzed.

"For the moment, the hypothesis of a very unfortunate accident is being put forward," said Landry. "There does not seem to be any criminal element involved."



As the driver and teenager were at work at the time of the collision, Quebec's workplace safety board is also investigating.