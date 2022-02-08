Boy, 16, in critical condition after stabbing outside Pointe-Claire high school

A 16 year-old boy is in critical condition after a stabbing in Pointe Claire Tuesday afternoon.

Montreal police say a dispute between two groups of people at about 2:40 pm led to the stabbing on Broadview Ave. near John Fisher Ave.

A driver passing by saw the victim and picked him up, but first responders then arrived and rushed him to the hospital.

The boy is in critical condition with stab wounds to the upper body, police said.

The scene is next to St-Thomas High School, although police say the stabbing took place off school property, on the street.

Police say they do not know yet if the people involved are students at the school or not.

This is a developing story that will be updated.