iHeartRadio
-9°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Boy, 16, injured in air gun shooting near Montreal elementary school


image.jpg

Montreal police are investigating after they say a 16-year-old was shot by a suspect wielding an air gun near an elementary school in Anjou.

Officers say they received a call at around 1 p.m. reporting the shooting at Chenier and Saint Donat avenues near Chenier Elementary School.

The 16-year-old sustained injuries to his lower body. He was sent to hospital but his condition is not considered to be life-threatening.

Police believe the incident came after an argument between the suspect and the victim.

The suspect is said to have fled on foot heading southbound on Saint Donat Avenue. Police say they are not aware of any other suspects.

The school was not put on lockdown, and police say parents do not need to fear for their children's safety.

Officers set up a police perimeter around the scene and the K-9 unit was deployed as police continued their investigation. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*