Boy, 16, stabbed in attack by several people in Ville St-Laurent

By Selena Ross, CTV News Montreal

MONTREAL -- A 16 year-old boy was taken to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in Ville Saint-Laurent Friday evening.

He later stabilized and police no longer fear for his life, they said around 9 p.m.

At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to a call about a dispute between several people behind a library on Thimens Blvd., near Cavendish Blvd.

The teenage victim was found in a parking lot near a wooded area, said a police spokesperson. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

After viewing security camera video from the area, police said, they can already say that several people participated in the attack.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

