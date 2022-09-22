iHeartRadio
Boy, 16, stabbed in Saint-Michel, say Montreal police


The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. -- FILE PHOTO (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Montreal police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed on the street in the city's Saint-Michel neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of Saint-Michel Boulevard and Champdoré Street, near Collège Reine-Marie, around 3 p.m. and found the teen with lacerations to his back and face.  

The victim was stabbed during an altercation with two other individuals and was not cooperating with investigators Thursday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

The teen's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are looking for the suspects who are believed to be around the same age as the victim.

No arrests have been made.

