Boy, 16, stabbed in Saint-Michel, say Montreal police
Montreal police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed on the street in the city's Saint-Michel neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to the intersection of Saint-Michel Boulevard and Champdoré Street, near Collège Reine-Marie, around 3 p.m. and found the teen with lacerations to his back and face.
The victim was stabbed during an altercation with two other individuals and was not cooperating with investigators Thursday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.
The teen's injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police are looking for the suspects who are believed to be around the same age as the victim.
No arrests have been made.