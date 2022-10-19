Boy, 17, last seen in NDG; new to country and does not speak French or English

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old boy.

Feng Tian was last seen on Monday near the corner of Sherbrooke Street West and Cavendish Boulevard in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

Police say the young man is new to the country and does not speak English or French. Investigators and his family have reason to fear for his safety.

Tian is 1.8 metres (5'11'') tall, weighs 68 kilograms (150 lbs), has black hair and black eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black denim coat, a black sweater and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this disappearance is asked to call 911 or visit their local police station.