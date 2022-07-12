Boy dies after being struck by metal object in Quebec

A seven-year-old boy has died Tuesday after he was struck by a metal structure in Quebec's Montérégie region.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says it received a phone call between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m. Monday about the incident in Massueville, about 90 kilometres from Montreal.

According to the force, the child was playing with a friend in the backyard of a home when he was hit in the head by the metal object.

His friend noticed he was not moving and ran inside to call for help.

"The metal object seems to be a large structure capable of supporting a load, but it wasn't a tractor or some sort of utility vehicle," explained SQ Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

The boy was taken to the nearest hospital in critical condition before being transferred to Montreal's Sainte-Justine Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

"It doesn't look like it was anything criminal or an act of negligence. Right now, this looks like an accident," Bilodeau added.

The SQ has launched an investigation into the incident.

The boy's cause of death is expected to be determined by an autopsy.