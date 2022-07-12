iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Boy dies after being struck by metal object in Quebec

FILE PHOTO -- Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A seven-year-old boy has died Tuesday after he was struck by a metal structure in Quebec's Montérégie region.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says it received a phone call between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m. Monday about the incident in Massueville, about 90 kilometres from Montreal.

According to the force, the child was playing with a friend in the backyard of a home when he was hit in the head by the metal object.

His friend noticed he was not moving and ran inside to call for help.

"The metal object seems to be a large structure capable of supporting a load, but it wasn't a tractor or some sort of utility vehicle," explained SQ Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

The boy was taken to the nearest hospital in critical condition before being transferred to Montreal's Sainte-Justine Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

"It doesn't look like it was anything criminal or an act of negligence. Right now, this looks like an accident," Bilodeau added.

The SQ has launched an investigation into the incident.

The boy's cause of death is expected to be determined by an autopsy.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*