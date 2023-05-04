Brand of curly parsley sold in Quebec recalled due to Salmonella risk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled batches of Trudeau Farms curly parsley sold at Maxi and Provigo stores in Quebec for possible Salmonella contamination.

The CFIA warns shoppers, restaurants and stores not to consume, sell, serve or distribute the parsley.

The parsley comes in 160 g bunches, and the recall affects all bunches sold from Apr. 24 to May 3, inclusively.

The universal product code (UPC) on the label is 0 68567 12520 8.

CIFA advises anyone who has Trudeau Farms parsley from these lots to throw it away or return it to the store.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, according to the CFIA.

"Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections," a statement reads.

"Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea."