Brendan Gallagher to miss Bruins game tonight due to illness

Forward Brendan Gallagher will miss the game against the Boston Bruins on Monday night at the Bell Centre, the Montreal Canadiens announced.

Gallagher, who is suffering from a "non-COVID-19 related illness," also missed the last game against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Quebec's Jonathan Drouin replaced him in the starting lineup against the Senators, a game that ended 5-1 for Montreal -- and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Brendan Gallagher ne jouera pas ce soir (maladie non-liée à la COVID-19).



Brendan Gallagher will not play tonight (non-COVID-19 related illness).

The 29-year-old Gallagher has five goals and nine assists in 46 games this season with the Habs.

This will be the third game between the CH and the Bruins this season. Boston is 2-0 so far this season after winning 5-2 on Nov. 14 and 5-1 on Jan.12.

Canadiens interim head coach Martin St. Louis called the game against the Bruins "a year-end review" and "an opportunity to move forward."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 21, 2022.