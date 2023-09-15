Bridge construction causing travel nightmare for Ile-Bizard residents

The time it takes to cross a bridge in Ile-Bizard has jumped from a few minutes to an hour because of a construction project that’s left residents frustrated.

Drivers say it used to take fifteen minutes to get from Ile-Bizard to Pierrefonds by crossing the Jacques Bizard Bridge.

But now traffic is so snarled one resident says he is leaving the off-Island suburb for good.

“We sold our house a couple of months ago, and we’re moving,” said Sam Abdelrahman on Friday. “With construction of the bridge, it’s just too much.”

Construction is underway to build a new Jacques Bizard Bridge. The city says infrastructure work means lane closures on the current bridge, but relief is on the way.

Starting September 25, there will be two lanes open toward Montreal in the morning and two lanes toward Ile-Bizard in the afternoon, said City of Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

Aside from the main boulevard, residents also say nearby side streets are backed up, and it’s dangerous for pedestrians.

The old bridge was built in the 1960s. Traffic analyst Rick Leckner says the bridge can’t handle current traffic levels.

He points out the situation will eventually improve, but Ile-Bizard will still be left with one access point.

“A second bridge would be a big help. An emergency exit would be a big help,” he said.

“The reality is another year of pain. Some gain after that, but the potential exists even in the future for issues if there are serious emergencies that have to be dealt with.”

The new Jacques Bizard Bridge is expected to open to traffic before the end of 2024.