Brigitte Serre's killer, serving a life sentence, was denied day parole

The man in prison for killing a 17-year-old gas station attendant in 2006 will not get the day parole he was seeking.

Sebastien Simon was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum requirement of 25 years for killing Brigitte Serre during a botched gas station robbery in St-Leonard in Montreal.

Two other men were convicted, and one, Tommy Gagne, 28, was found unconscious in his cell at the La Macaza prison. A third man served 18 months in the community for his role in the robbery.

Simon was found guilty of stabbing Serre 72 times. He was asking for day parole as Serre's family spoke out in opposition over the past two years.

Simon invoked the faint hope clause, a former Canadian Criminal Code provision that allows a person convicted of murder and serving 25 years to life to request permission to apply for parole after 15 years.

The provision was eliminated by Stephen Harper's Conservative government in 2011, but people convicted before the date may still invoke it. 

