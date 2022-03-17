iHeartRadio
BRP expanding pontoon boat capacity in Michigan, creating close to 200 jobs

Employees work on the Skidoo assembly line at the Bombardier Recreational Products plant, Thursday, June 12, 2014 in Valcourt, Quebec.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

BRP Inc. is expanding its Manitou pontoon boat manufacturing capacity in Michigan in a move that will create close to 200 new jobs and nearly double its workforce in the state.

The Quebec-based company says it will begin construction in April to expand its existing factory in Lansing, Mich.

It will also add manufacturing and warehousing capacity in St. Johns, Mich.

The cost of the plan was not immediately available.

BRP, best known for its Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo personal watercraft, acquired Manitou in 2018.

The company has seen its revenue grow during the pandemic as demand for the recreational vehicles it produces has soared.

"The strong, sustained demand we have seen for our products is a testament to their durability and quality," said Karim Donnez, BRP's senior vice-president, marine group.

"As with all our products, we are committed to gaining market share in this sector and we rely on Michigan's highly skilled and experienced workforce to continue helping us in achieving our goals."

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2022.

