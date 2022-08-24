iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

BRP reports theft of employee and supplier data

The BRP research plant is shown in Valcourt, Que., Friday, November 9, 2012.

BRP announced in a press release Tuesday evening that a recent cyberattack on the company allowed hackers to steal personal employee data and supplier information.

According to the statement, the information was "leaked on the dark web."

The company states an investigation into the breach is ongoing but says that based on "the evidence gathered to date," the privacy impact should be "limited."

BRP says it has already notified employees affected by the data theft, and resources have been provided to them, including credit monitoring.

On the supplier side, BRP believes the compromised information "is limited in quantity and sensitivity," and business partners concerned have been or are in the process of being notified.

BRP states the investigation has so far shown that the supplier data does not include personal information.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 24, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*