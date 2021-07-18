Buffalo cheese recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

An updated food recall warning from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is advising those who purchased La Bella Contadina brand buffalo cheese that it may have possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The CFIA said that Fruiterie Milano Inc. in Montreal's Little Italy is recalling the Burrata Nadi con latte di bufala's 125 g. product in addition to the already recalled 200 g. product, which was recalled July 14.

Those who have consumed the product and feel ill are advised to call a doctor.

The CFIA said purchasers of the products should throw the items out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

Listeria symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, headaches and neck stiffness.

There have been no illnesses reported in relation to the recalled products.

