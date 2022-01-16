Bundle up and batten down: Quebec winter storm warning in effect

Get salt and shovels ready as a whole lot of snow is on the way.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a winter storm warning on Sunday for the Greater Montreal Area with as much as 25 centimetres of snow expected from early in the morning on Monday.

"A developing low-pressure system will move up the American Eastern Seaboard today and will become a significant storm after its rapid building on Monday," ECCC wrote in its warning.

Monday, a snowstorm will affect the province. #QCstorm

•From 15 to 30 cm of snow

•Strong winds for some regions

•Localized blowing snow

The driving conditions will be harsh due to the rapid accumulation of snow on the roads and the greatly reduced visibility locally. pic.twitter.com/lEpGuoPkww

The snow is expected to accompany strong winds from the northeast that will reduce visibility greatly.

The conditions are expected to last into the evening. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," ECCC wrote.

Temperatures for Sunday remain brisk, hovering near -15 Celsius with a risk of frostbite.