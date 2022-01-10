Bundle up: It will feel like -38 C in parts of Quebec as extreme cold moves in

The dreaded polar vortex will be making its presence felt across Southwestern Quebec beginning tonight.

With wind chill values in many communities expected to be as cold as -38 C Tuesday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued widespread extreme cold warnings across the province.

“Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter,” the weather agency notes. “If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.”

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chills elevate the risks to people's health, causing complications like frostbite and hypothermia.

The temperature in Montreal is expected to drop to -24 C and wind chill values will be in the -30s.

So far, Montreal has only seen its temperature drop to -20 C once so far this season, on Jan. 3. And that temperature was recorded at night. Tuesday’s daytime high in Montreal will be close to -20 C, about 13 degrees below average.

Simon Legault, an Environment Canada meteorologist, said the last time Montreal saw this kind of extreme cold was four years ago. On Jan. 6, 2018, Montreal recorded a daytime high of -20 C.

Fortunately, the extreme cold will be brief. Tuesday will be the coldest day, and temperatures will bounce back for Wednesday, as light snow moves in. The cold air mass is expected to return by the end of the week, and will linger into the first part of the weekend.

Nomal high: -6 C

Normal low: -15 C