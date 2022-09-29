iHeartRadio
Bundle up! Jack Frost about to tour Quebec as temperatures drop


A man wears a face mask as he walks through a city park in Montreal, Saturday, June 27, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

If you haven't already, it's time to pack the flip-flops and tank tops and put them in storage for the next half year because the warm weather is over.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a series of special weather statements for frost across the province as the mercury goes down and the sweaters go on.

"Temperatures will drop to near the freezing mark overnight tonight. Frost may occur locally," reads the ECCC statement.

Those with plants outside are advised to cover them up in Quebec City, the Eastern Townships, Laurentians and other areas across Quebec.

In Montreal, there is a risk of frost overnight with temperatures forecast to drop as low as 7 degrees Celsius and 4 in Laval.

Temperatures may drop as low at 2 degrees on Saturday night in Montreal. 

