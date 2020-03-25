Bus driver in Vieux-Longueuil has tested positive for COVID-19

A bus driver from the Longueuil Transportation Network (RTL) tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release issued in the evening, the RTL said it had been informed of this on Wednesday by the Direction de la santé publique de la Montérégie Centre (DSP).

A driver worked in the centre of Vieux-Longueuil on the South Shore of Montreal. His last day of work was Mar. 15, and the RTL health unit placed the person in isolation, the statement said.

The RTL worked with the public health department to identify the employees who were in contact with this driver. Public health will communicate with these employees in order to take the appropriate measures according to their case and the RTL will be informed if it must put forward measures concerning them.

As for passengers, the Longueuil Transportation Network specifies that it will not give details of the driver’s bus routes, “according to the directives of the Direction de la santé publique.” The public transport network claims to have optimized the cleaning of the most exposed surfaces of its buses and invites anyone who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 to contact the emergency COVID-19 line: 1-877-644-4545.

The third largest transportation company in Quebec, the Longueuil Transportation Network (RTL) has more than 1,200 employees on a 793-km network.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 25, 2020.