Bus hits 27-year old pedestrian downtown

Montreal police 5 (CTV News)

A 27-year-old woman was in hospital in critical condition after being hit by a bus inside a Montreal bus terminal Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. near the corner of St-Antoine and Mansfield streets.

A bus travelling east on St-Antoine turned onto Mansfield and entered a bus terminal, where it struck a pedestrian, police added.

She was taken to hospital and was still in critical condition, according to authorities.

They hadn't yet been able to explain further what led to the collision. 

