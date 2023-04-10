iHeartRadio
Business targeted by arson in Riviere-des-Prairies: Montreal police


Montreal Fire Department/Securite incendie Montreal - file photo. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)

A business in northeast Montreal was the target of an arson attack Monday night, police say.

The fire occurred in the Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

No one was injured, according to Montreal police (SPVM), who did not report any arrests.

A 911 call was made around 3:20 a.m. reporting a fire had broken out at an establishment on Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard, near the intersection of 5th Avenue.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and the damage to the building was minor.

Shortly after that, an incendiary object was found at the scene.

Members of the SPVM arson squad are investigating.

Police say no one was in the building at the time of the fire. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first reported in French on April 10, 2023. 

