iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Busy construction year in Quebec nets workers $617 million in vacation pay


Construction activity in Quebec was high, earning workers $617 million in vacation pay in 2023. Workers are seen on a condo tower under construction as a completed one towers behind it in Coquitlam, B.C., on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Quebec Construction Commission (CCQ) has just sent out 192,522 "vacation pay" cheques in advance of the construction holiday starting in less than a month. They total nearly $617 million.

This year, the traditional "construction holiday" will run from July 23 to Aug. 5.

Employers are responsible for paying the CCQ the holiday and vacation pay stipulated in the collective agreements, on a monthly basis.

The sums now being paid to workers were accumulated between July and December 2022 in the obligatory annual vacation pay and statutory holiday fund, which is administered by the commission.

The sum of $617 million is higher than the $553 million collected the previous year.

The increase is explained by constant high levels of activity on Quebec construction sites. This "exceeded forecasts in 2022, reaching 210.2 million hours" of work, the CCQ reported.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 26, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*