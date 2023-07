Buying a home? Here's what $500K will get you in Montreal

Earlier this month, the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate to 5 per cent, the highest it's been since 2001.

While higher interest rates tend to drive down demand on the housing market -- and by extension, price -- analysts predict housing prices in Montreal will remain elevated over the coming months.

Royal LePage forecasts that the aggregate price of a home in the Montreal area will increase 8 per cent year over year by the fourth quarter of 2023, to $587,844.

To get a picture of where the market's at right now, here's a list of what $500,000 (ish) can get you in Montreal, borough-by-borough.

(Hint: it's a lot of condos).

COST: $499,000

TYPE: House (bungalow, detached)

BEDROOMS: 2

YEAR: 1947

LOT AREA: 2,429 sqft

COST: $499,000

TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 3

YEAR: 1982

NET AREA: 1,468 sqft

COST: $485,000

TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 3

YEAR: 2008

NET AREA: 953 sqft

COST: $518,900

TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 2

YEAR: 1995

NET AREA: 1,218 sqft

COST: $515,000

TYPE: House (semi-detached)

BEDROOMS: 3

YEAR: 1991

LOT AREA: 1,653 sqft

COST: $505,000

TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 2

YEAR: 1986

NET AREA: 857 sqft

COST: $467,500

TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 3

YEAR: 1987

NET AREA: 750 sqft

COST: $479,900

TYPE: House (bungalow, detatched)

BEDROOMS: 2

YEAR: 1955

LOT AREA: 18,300 sqft

COST: $499,000

TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 2

YEAR: 2021

NET AREA: 778 sqft

COST: $499,000

TYPE: House (bungalow, detached)

BEDROOMS: 3

YEAR: 1955

LOT AREA: 4,015 sqft

COST: $495,000

TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 2

YEAR: 1927

NET AREA: 807 sqft

COST: $534,000

TYPE: House (split-level, detached)

BEDROOMS: 4

YEAR: 1966

LOT AREA: 7,800 sqft

COST: $535,000

TYPE: House (semi-detatched)

BEDROOMS: 3

YEAR: 2009

LOT AREA: 2,596 sqft

COST: $535,000

TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 1

YEAR: 1964

NET AREA: 648 sqft

COST: $449,000

TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 3

YEAR: 1977

NET AREA: unknown

COST: $499,900

TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 3

YEAR: 2007

NET AREA: 1,005 sqft

COST: $480,000

TYPE: Condo (divided)

BEDROOMS: 2

YEAR: 2004

NET AREA: 934 sqft

COST: $489,000

TYPE: Condo (divided)

BEDROOMS: 1

YEAR: 2022

GROSS AREA: 538 sqft

COST: $500,000

TYPE: House (detatched)

BEDROOMS: 4

YEAR: 1951

LOT AREA: 3,750 sqft